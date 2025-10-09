Mbappé wants to play in match against Azerbaijan

France national team forward Kylian Mbappé has expressed his desire to play in the upcoming match against Azerbaijan, which will take place tomorrow in Paris as part of the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers, according to Report.

"The match against Azerbaijan is no less important than the one against Iceland. Our goal is to secure a spot in the World Cup finals. We must keep fighting until we achieve it. We have to take the game against Azerbaijan seriously and win. I want to play tomorrow. I don"t think there will be any serious issues - I feel good," the 27-year-old Real Madrid striker said at a press conference.

The France vs. Azerbaijan match will be held on October 10 at the Parc des Princes Stadium in Paris and will kick off at 22:45 Baku time.