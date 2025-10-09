Ilham Aliyev 3rd CIS Games Hostages and Missing Persons Cybersecurity
    Ilham Aliyev 3rd CIS Games Hostages and Missing Persons Cybersecurity

    Mbappé wants to play in match against Azerbaijan

    Football
    • 09 October, 2025
    • 15:38
    Mbappé wants to play in match against Azerbaijan

    France national team forward Kylian Mbappé has expressed his desire to play in the upcoming match against Azerbaijan, which will take place tomorrow in Paris as part of the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers, according to Report.

    "The match against Azerbaijan is no less important than the one against Iceland. Our goal is to secure a spot in the World Cup finals. We must keep fighting until we achieve it. We have to take the game against Azerbaijan seriously and win. I want to play tomorrow. I don"t think there will be any serious issues - I feel good," the 27-year-old Real Madrid striker said at a press conference.

    The France vs. Azerbaijan match will be held on October 10 at the Parc des Princes Stadium in Paris and will kick off at 22:45 Baku time.

    Kylian Mbappe Real Madrid France match football Azerbaijan
    Mbappe Azərbaycanla matçda oynamaq istəyir
    Мбаппе хочет сыграть в матче с Азербайджаном

    Latest News

    16:00

    From 2026, Azerbaijani citizens to be able to control use of their personal data

    ICT
    15:52

    Karabakh to host Spiritual Values Week

    Domestic policy
    15:50

    Azerbaijan updates law on protection of personal data

    ICT
    15:44

    MIA official: Outdated software is among main challenges in cybersecurity

    ICT
    15:38

    Mbappé wants to play in match against Azerbaijan

    Football
    15:23
    Photo

    One-on-one meeting between presidents of Azerbaijan and Russia underway in Dushanbe

    Foreign policy
    15:19

    Court reveals documents regarding Armenia's recruitment of mercenary fighters

    Incident
    15:05

    Azerbaijan developing unified information system for public utlities

    ICT
    14:59

    Kostanyan: Yerevan views interaction with Baku positively after Washington summit

    Region
    All News Feed