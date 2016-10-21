Mascot of World Cup 2018 will be unveiled today

Baku. 21 October. REPORT.AZ/ Mascot of World Cup 2018 will be unveiled by voting during live broadcast in Russian television.

Report informs, fans will vote to select among three finalists – Wolf, Cat and Tiger.

Previous voting kicked off on September 23 in FIFA official web site and social networks revealed three candidates for final stage. All fans can vote for their favorite character during live broadcast of program “Evening Urgant” in Russia's Channel One TV on Friday at 00:30 Baku time.