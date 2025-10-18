Ilham Aliyev National Urban Forum
    Ilham Aliyev National Urban Forum

    Marc Guehi to leave Crystal Palace in 2026

    Football
    • 18 October, 2025
    • 14:54
    Marc Guehi to leave Crystal Palace in 2026

    Crystal Palace head coach Oliver Glasner has confirmed that club captain Marc Guehi will not sign a new contract, and he will leave Selhurst Park next year, Report informs via Goal.

    The 26-year-old's deal expires on June 30, 2026, when he can leave the Eagles on a free transfer. Many of Europe's elite clubs are interested, with Liverpool, Manchester City, Real Madrid, Bayern Munich, and Barcelona reportedly chasing him.

    The England international will be able to sign a pre-contract agreement with a foreign club when the January transfer window opens, giving teams on the continent a leg up over domestic suitors. That could prompt Liverpool to rekindle their interest and offer a fee for Guehi. Back in the summer transfer window, Guehi was close to joining the Reds for a fee of £35 million ($47 million), however, Palace chairman Steve Parish pulled the plug hours before the deadline as the Eagles could not find a suitable replacement.

    According to Sky Sports, Palace are unlikely to allow Guehi to leave for a cut price deal in the winter window.

    Marc Guehi Crystal Palace football
    İngiltərə yığmasının müdafiəçisi yayda klubunu tərk edəcək

    Latest News

    15:18

    TURKPA Sec.-Gen. meets Kazakh FM

    Foreign policy
    15:05

    Mukhtar Babayev mulls COP31 with Turkish minister

    COP29
    14:54

    Marc Guehi to leave Crystal Palace in 2026

    Football
    14:47

    Azerbaijan weather forecast for October 19

    Ecology
    14:35

    Defense Ministry: Türkiye will always stand united with Azerbaijan

    Region
    14:18

    Cotton fiber output in Azerbaijan rises by 33%

    Industry
    14:10

    Embassy of Netherlands congratulates Azerbaijan on Day of Restoration of Independence

    Foreign policy
    14:03

    Deloitte: Positive trends observed in sectoral diversity of Azerbaijan's business environment

    Business
    13:53

    German embassy congratulates all Azerbaijanis on Day of Restoration of Independence

    Foreign policy
    All News Feed