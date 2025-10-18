Marc Guehi to leave Crystal Palace in 2026

Crystal Palace head coach Oliver Glasner has confirmed that club captain Marc Guehi will not sign a new contract, and he will leave Selhurst Park next year, Report informs via Goal.

The 26-year-old's deal expires on June 30, 2026, when he can leave the Eagles on a free transfer. Many of Europe's elite clubs are interested, with Liverpool, Manchester City, Real Madrid, Bayern Munich, and Barcelona reportedly chasing him.

The England international will be able to sign a pre-contract agreement with a foreign club when the January transfer window opens, giving teams on the continent a leg up over domestic suitors. That could prompt Liverpool to rekindle their interest and offer a fee for Guehi. Back in the summer transfer window, Guehi was close to joining the Reds for a fee of £35 million ($47 million), however, Palace chairman Steve Parish pulled the plug hours before the deadline as the Eagles could not find a suitable replacement.

According to Sky Sports, Palace are unlikely to allow Guehi to leave for a cut price deal in the winter window.