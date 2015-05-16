Man United and Real Madrid agreed

Baku. 16 May. REPORT.AZ/ According to stunning claims in Spanish newspaper Marca, De Gea has given the green light to a contract with Real which was negotiated by super agent Jorge Mendes.

Report informs, Marca are regarded as the unofficial mouthpiece of the Bernabeu giants, reporting all the big deals before they happen.

They claim it is now up to Real and Manchester United to agree a fee.

Louis van Gaal yesterday told De Gea that it's make your mind up time.

The 24-year-old is stalling on signing a new contract despite a whopping £200,000-a-week offer from United last month.