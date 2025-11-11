Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package Military Parade
    Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package Military Parade

    Man City, Real Madrid interested in Liverpool midfielder Dominik Szoboszlai

    Football
    • 11 November, 2025
    • 12:43
    Man City, Real Madrid interested in Liverpool midfielder Dominik Szoboszlai

    Manchester City and Real Madrid are interested in Liverpool midfielder Dominik Szoboszlai, according to Diario AS, Report informs via ESPN.

    Both clubs are said to be "closely monitoring" the 25-year-old's situation. He has directly contributed to six goals in 15 matches across all competitions so far this season.

    Szoboszlai has a contract at Anfield that runs until 2028, and the reigning Premier League champions are keen to commit him to a new deal to avoid reaching next summer with only two years left on his current terms. As such, they are willing to increase his €135,000-a-week wage as a reward for his recent performances, and to ward off other clubs.

    Manchester City Real Madrid Liverpool Dominik Szoboszlai
    "Mançester Siti" və "Real" "Liverpul"un futbolçusunu transfer etmək istəyir

    Latest News

    14:14

    Azerbaijan weather forecast for November 12

    Ecology
    13:57

    Spanish media outlet highlights Azerbaijan's preparation for WUF13 in 2026

    Foreign policy
    13:43

    Number of tourists from Middle East to Azerbaijan down

    Tourism
    13:39

    At least 12 killed, nearly two dozen injured in Islamabad 'suicide blast'

    Other countries
    13:26

    Bahrain's FM receives outgoing Ambassador of Azerbaijan

    Foreign policy
    13:20

    Iran seeks 'peaceful nuclear deal' with US, official says

    Region
    12:59

    Armenian parliament speaker mulls Baku-Yerevan peace process with EU ambassadors

    Region
    12:50

    International Transport Forum opens in Tashkent

    Region
    12:43

    Man City, Real Madrid interested in Liverpool midfielder Dominik Szoboszlai

    Football
    All News Feed