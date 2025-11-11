Man City, Real Madrid interested in Liverpool midfielder Dominik Szoboszlai

Manchester City and Real Madrid are interested in Liverpool midfielder Dominik Szoboszlai, according to Diario AS, Report informs via ESPN.

Both clubs are said to be "closely monitoring" the 25-year-old's situation. He has directly contributed to six goals in 15 matches across all competitions so far this season.

Szoboszlai has a contract at Anfield that runs until 2028, and the reigning Premier League champions are keen to commit him to a new deal to avoid reaching next summer with only two years left on his current terms. As such, they are willing to increase his €135,000-a-week wage as a reward for his recent performances, and to ward off other clubs.