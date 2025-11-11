Man City, Real Madrid interested in Liverpool midfielder Dominik Szoboszlai
Football
- 11 November, 2025
- 12:43
Manchester City and Real Madrid are interested in Liverpool midfielder Dominik Szoboszlai, according to Diario AS, Report informs via ESPN.
Both clubs are said to be "closely monitoring" the 25-year-old's situation. He has directly contributed to six goals in 15 matches across all competitions so far this season.
Szoboszlai has a contract at Anfield that runs until 2028, and the reigning Premier League champions are keen to commit him to a new deal to avoid reaching next summer with only two years left on his current terms. As such, they are willing to increase his €135,000-a-week wage as a reward for his recent performances, and to ward off other clubs.
