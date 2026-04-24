Man City consider sensational move for Chelsea midfielder Enzo Fernandez

Manchester City are reportedly weighing up a sensational summer move for Chelsea midfielder Enzo Fernandez, Report informs via Goal.

City are searching for reinforcements in the heart of the engine room and while Fernandez remains a key figure at Stamford Bridge, the club's interest could test Chelsea's resolve during the upcoming transfer window.

As per The Athletic, Man City have emerged as surprise suitors for Chelsea midfielder Fernandez as they begin planning for a significant summer overhaul. The Argentine World Cup winner is reportedly at the top of a shortlist compiled by City officials, who are determined to add more control and dynamism to their central options.

The move comes at a time when City are assessing their long-term midfield structure. With recent injury concerns affecting key personnel like Rodri, as well as Bernardo Silva's confirmed end-of-season departure, the hierarchy at the Etihad Stadium view Fernandez as a player capable of thriving under the tactical demands of the Cityzens.

While Fernandez is under contract at Stamford Bridge until 2032, reports suggest that City are prepared to explore the possibility of a deal. The midfielder has been a mainstay in the Chelsea side since his move from Benfica, but the lure of competing for major honors under the current City project could prove influential.

Internal discussions at City have highlighted Fernandez's passing range and ability to dictate the tempo of a game as key attributes. Despite Chelsea's inconsistent form, the 25-year-old's individual stock remains high among Europe's elite coaching circles.

There is a growing sense that City are willing to back their interest with a significant financial package. The club's recruitment team has been tasked with identifying players who can seamlessly integrate into a high-possession system, and Fernandez fits the profile of a City-style technician perfectly.

For Chelsea, losing a player of Fernandez's caliber to a direct Premier League rival would represent a major blow. However, the West London club's ongoing need to balance the books and streamline their massive squad could theoretically open the door for negotiations if a substantial offer is presented.

Formal contact between the clubs is yet to be established, but City are expected to continue their monitoring of the player until the end of the current campaign. Much will depend on Chelsea's final league position and their own plans, particularly with the arrival of a new manager following the recent sacking of Liam Rosenior.

As the summer window approaches, this developing storyline is set to be one of the most talked-after sagas of the off-season. Whether City can convince Chelsea to part with their midfield anchor remains to be seen, but the interest itself underlines a bold intent from the Manchester giants.