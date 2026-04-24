Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks

    Man City consider sensational move for Chelsea midfielder Enzo Fernandez

    Football
    • 24 April, 2026
    • 11:28
    Man City consider sensational move for Chelsea midfielder Enzo Fernandez

    Manchester City are reportedly weighing up a sensational summer move for Chelsea midfielder Enzo Fernandez, Report informs via Goal.

    City are searching for reinforcements in the heart of the engine room and while Fernandez remains a key figure at Stamford Bridge, the club's interest could test Chelsea's resolve during the upcoming transfer window.

    As per The Athletic, Man City have emerged as surprise suitors for Chelsea midfielder Fernandez as they begin planning for a significant summer overhaul. The Argentine World Cup winner is reportedly at the top of a shortlist compiled by City officials, who are determined to add more control and dynamism to their central options.

    The move comes at a time when City are assessing their long-term midfield structure. With recent injury concerns affecting key personnel like Rodri, as well as Bernardo Silva's confirmed end-of-season departure, the hierarchy at the Etihad Stadium view Fernandez as a player capable of thriving under the tactical demands of the Cityzens.

    While Fernandez is under contract at Stamford Bridge until 2032, reports suggest that City are prepared to explore the possibility of a deal. The midfielder has been a mainstay in the Chelsea side since his move from Benfica, but the lure of competing for major honors under the current City project could prove influential.

    Internal discussions at City have highlighted Fernandez's passing range and ability to dictate the tempo of a game as key attributes. Despite Chelsea's inconsistent form, the 25-year-old's individual stock remains high among Europe's elite coaching circles.

    There is a growing sense that City are willing to back their interest with a significant financial package. The club's recruitment team has been tasked with identifying players who can seamlessly integrate into a high-possession system, and Fernandez fits the profile of a City-style technician perfectly.

    For Chelsea, losing a player of Fernandez's caliber to a direct Premier League rival would represent a major blow. However, the West London club's ongoing need to balance the books and streamline their massive squad could theoretically open the door for negotiations if a substantial offer is presented.

    Formal contact between the clubs is yet to be established, but City are expected to continue their monitoring of the player until the end of the current campaign. Much will depend on Chelsea's final league position and their own plans, particularly with the arrival of a new manager following the recent sacking of Liam Rosenior.

    As the summer window approaches, this developing storyline is set to be one of the most talked-after sagas of the off-season. Whether City can convince Chelsea to part with their midfield anchor remains to be seen, but the interest itself underlines a bold intent from the Manchester giants.

    Manchester City Chelsea Football
    Entso Fernandes "Mançester Siti"nin əsas transfer hədəfinə çevrilib

    Latest News

    20:41
    Photo

    Delegation from Turkish National Defense University visits Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan

    Military
    20:21

    EU calls for de-escalation in Middle East, preparing to strengthen its partnership with region

    Other countries
    20:01

    AFFA, Johan Cruyff Institute agree to cooperate in sports education

    Football
    19:41
    Photo

    AFFA, WUF13 Operations Company organize joint seminar

    Football
    19:21

    Czech Embassy announces dates of Babiš' visit to Azerbaijan

    Foreign policy
    19:02

    Swiss embassy in Iran to reopen gradually

    Other countries
    18:37

    Azerbaijani lawyer admitted to UK legal society

    Domestic policy
    18:14

    Zelenskyy: 193 Ukrainian troops return home in prisoner exchange

    Other countries
    17:57
    Photo

    Azerbaijan, Switzerland explore partnership potential

    Business
    All News Feed