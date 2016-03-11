Legendary football player of 'Juventus' evaluated performance in Champions League

Baku. 11 March. REPORT.AZ/ During his visit in Baku legendary footballer of Italian "Juventus " David Trezeguet shared his thoughts on the meeting with German, "Bayern Munich" in second leg of the Champions League 1/8 finals.

Report informs, Trezeguet stated that the purpose of his favourite team is obvious.

He said: "The opponent is a serious team. There are strong players.We must continue struggle till the end and finish return match with a victory. "

Trezeguet added that they really want to win Champions League cup this year which was lost at the last moment.

Note that, the first meeting between "Juventus and" "Bayern Munich" in Italy ended in a draw.The return game will take place next week.