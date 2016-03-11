 Top
    Close photo mode

    Legendary football player of 'Juventus' evaluated performance in Champions League

    We have to win second match

    Baku. 11 March. REPORT.AZ/ During his visit in Baku legendary footballer of Italian "Juventus " David Trezeguet shared his thoughts on the meeting with German, "Bayern Munich" in second leg of the Champions League 1/8 finals.

    Report informs, Trezeguet stated that the purpose of his favourite team is obvious.

    He said: "The opponent is a serious team. There are strong players.We must continue struggle till the end and finish return match with a victory. "

    Trezeguet added that they really want to win Champions League cup this year which was lost at the last moment.

    Note that, the first meeting between "Juventus and" "Bayern Munich" in Italy ended in a draw.The return game will take place next week.

    Download picture Show picture in full size Download as archive
    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi