Kylian Mbappé equals Cristiano Ronaldo's record

Kylian Mbappé continued his superb goalscoring form in the first half of Real Madrid's Champions League game against former club Monaco, scoring his 31st and 32nd goals of the season as Madrid went in two goals ahead at halftime, Report informs via Diario AS.

Los Blancos ultimately thrashed the Ligue 1 side 6-1, a result which takes them to the brink of qualification for the round of 16.

The French superstar put Madrid ahead after just four minutes with an angled strike from inside the box before adding a second from close range on the 25-minute mark following an assist from Vinicius.

Those two goals took Mbappé to 11 in the Champions League this season, matching the record for the most goals scored in six games in the opening stage of the competition.

Cristiano Ronaldo previously netted 11 times in six group stage games in 2015-16, a season in which his 16 goals overall helped Real Madrid lift the trophy.

That is still not the all-time record for goals in a single Champions League campaign, which also belongs to Ronaldo. The Portuguese attacker scored 17 goals in 2013-14, when Los Blancos were again crowned European champions.

Although Mbappé was clearly delighted to score for his team and draw level with Ronaldo's tally, he also spared a thought for Monaco, the club where he began his professional career as a teenager.

After opening the scoring, Mbappé made a gesture toward the Monaco fans in attendance, appearing to ask for forgiveness and showing he still holds plenty of affection for the principality side.

Between December 2015 and May 2017, Mbappé scored 27 goals in 60 appearances for Monaco, helping them win the Ligue 1 title in 2016-17 ahead of Paris Saint-Germain, who he joined the following summer.