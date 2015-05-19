Khazar-Lankaran FC player lost his memory

Baku. 19 May. REPORT.AZ/ While playing with the Baku club AZAL in XXXIV round of Premier League of the Azerbaijani football team "Khazar-Lankaran" Tural Jalilov has lost his memory.

Report informs injured in 89 minutes of the match, the defender fell ill and had to be replaced by Mahsun Ganbarli. After 4 hours, memory came back to the footballer.

After providing first aid to T. Jalilov by medical staff of the club, his condition improved.

The meeting between "Khazar-Lankaran" and AZAL ended 1: 0.