Baku. 5 January. REPORT.AZ/ The former head coach of Keshla football club of Baku Zaur Svanadze received new appointment.

Report informs, 60-year-old specialist will work in his homeland Georgia.

He was appointed as assistant of Kakhaber Kacharava, head coach of Tbilisi Dinamo.

Zaur Svanadze worked as head coach of Keshla club from January 2015 to October 2017.

He was sacked this season for unsuccessful results.