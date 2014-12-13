Vice-president of Karabakh footbal club to visit Sweden

Baku. 13 December. REPORT.AZ/ Vice-president of Karabakh football club Tahir Gozel to visit Sweden. Report informs referring to the official website of Aghdam's representative, the date of the visit will be determined according to the response from UEFA.

The meeting with the director of European Champions League Giorgi Marcetti was appointed relating to the event occurred in "Karabakh" - "Inter" (Italy) 90 + 4th minute of the match.

Czech referee Miroslav Zelinka did not register Karabakh's footballer Richard Almeida's goal as a score in 90 + 4th minute of the game with Inter.