"Karabakh" player: "I hope UEFA will change the decision"

Baku. 7 November. REPORT.AZ/ "UEFA's decision was a surprise. Since everybody saw that the throng of people spilled onto the field and began to beat the players in the match," Albanian footballer Ansi Agolli who plays for "Karabakh" club said it to Report. 32-year-old half-back said that what happened in Euro-2016 qualifying match with Serbia held in Belgrade at the "Partisan" stadium on October 14, was not the fault of Albanian national team. For this reason, Agolli considered that deleting 3 points from the team's score was not fair: "The game was a draw till this incident occurred. Even one point was very important for us. Unfortunately, UFFA decided to delete our 3 points. If our appeal is not considered in our favor, it will be a big problem for the team in group rounds. Now we must wait for the result from the decision of the Disciplinary Committee of UEFA. I hope UEFA will change the decision."

In the 41st minute of Serbia - Albania match held at the "Partisan" stadium, "Great Albania" flag was lowered with an unmanned helicopter. Serbian players sharply reacted to the flag. They wanted to take and throw the flag but Albanian players objected to it. As the result, a conflict occurred between the two teams. Serbian fans also joined the incident. Due to the quarrel, referee Martin Atkinson stopped the game. UEFA Disciplinary Committee imposed fine of 100 thousand euro and technical defeat for Albanian team. 3 points was deleted from the team's score. It was decided to play the next two matches as host team without fans.