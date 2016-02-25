'Karabakh' nominates Gurban Gurbanov to AFFA Executive Committee

Baku. 25 February. REPORT.AZ/ 'Karabakh' Club has determined its candidate for AFFA (Association of Football Federations of Azerbaijan) Executive Committee elections on March 11.

Report informs citing the official website of the club, this candidate is the head coach of the club Gurban Gurbanov.

Statement issued by the club declares: 'Our club has made great contributions to Azerbaijani football both as football players and head coach, we believe in great successes of head coach Gurban Gurbanov for Azerbaijani football and nominate his candidacy for the chairmanship of the Executive Committee'.