Kamran Aghayev's club will play against leader of Portugal championship

Boavista FC will play in XVII tour match in Portugal championship.

Report informs, rival will be the leader of championship, Benfica FC. The meeting will start at 20:00 in Estádio da Luz stadium in Lisbon.

Goalkeeper of Boavista will be a member of the Azerbaijani national team Kamran Aghayev.

Emin Makhmudov is unlikely to play in starting lineup.

After 16 rounds, Boavista ranked 10th with 20 points. Benfica in turn, has 41 points in first stage.