House of the famous footballer robbed

Baku. 5 December.REPORT.AZ/ The house of the former football goalkeeper of the German national team Oliver Kahn robbed.

Report informs referring to the Focus, thieves took the safe from the property of 48-year-old veteran player.

Kahn and his family members were not at home during the break in. For this reason, they were not injured. The amount of material loss that Bavaria goalkeeper suffered is not disclosed. But the loss is reported to be six-digit number.

During 1995-2006, Kahn spent 86 games in German national team and missed 71 goals.

He has ended his career in 2008.