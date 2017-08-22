Norwegian manager: It would be wrong not to evaluate Azerbaijani team

© Report.az

Baku. 22 August. REPORT.AZ/ "It would be wrong not to evaluate the Azerbaijani national team. This is a team that has made 60 steps forward in the FIFA rating over the past two years”.

Report informs, Norwegian coach Lars Lagerback commented on the match with the national team of within the qualifying group stage of the 2018 World Championship. A 69-year-old specialist drew attention to the players of "Qarabag" who were in the squad of the Azerbaijani national team at a press conference: "The opponent has a good team. A number of players are from the " Qarabag " club, which is able to raise to the group stage of the Champions League. It will not be easy. That's why we have to work hard to win”.

The Swedish head coach also stressed that national team of Norway is a young team: “At present, we have enough players. In my opinion, this is very important. There is still no difference between some players. Some are in good condition, despite the lack of experience. National team of Norway is a young team and it has a good future”.

Notably, Norway-Azerbaijan match will be played on September 1 at Ullevaal Stadium in Oslo at 22:45 Baku time.