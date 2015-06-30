 Top
    Guus Hiddink quits as Holland coach

    His contract was terminated ahead of time

    Baku. 30 June. REPORT.AZ/ Holland national football team coach Guus Hiddink resigned. 

    Report informs citing the information provided by the Kingdom of the Netherlands Football Union, 68-year-old specialist quit as Holland coach, his contract was terminated ahead of time.

    The reason was unsatisfactory results of the national team in Euro 2016 qualification.

    Guus Hiddink worked as the Holland coach in 1994-1998. He also trained national teams of South Korea, Russia and Turkey.

