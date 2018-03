© Report/ Elshan Baba

Baku. 20 December. REPORT.AZ/ New head coach of Azerbaijani national football team Gurban Gurbanov has identified his assistants.

Report informs, 45-year-old specialist said at today's press conference.

He said that Elchin Rahmanov and Chudomir Chokarov will be assistants, and Dmitriy Kramarenko will serve as the goalkeeper coach.

Gurbanov also said that appointment of additional assistants is also possible.