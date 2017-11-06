Goal scored against Garabag FC in Champions League in TOP 3

Baku. 6 November. REPORT.AZ/ Atlético footballer Thomas Partéy has been named the best scorer in the 4th round of the Champions League, scoring the goal against Garabag in Madrid.

Report informs referring to the UEFA official website, he gained 17% of votes. The match ended in a 1:1 draw.

The goal scored in Italy's Roma and England's Chelsea scored the most goals in Group C. The striker, Stefan Al-Sharawi, scored 31%. In this match "Roma" won 3:0.

Second place belongs to Neymar, forward of the French PSG, who disappointed Belgium's Anderlecht. The match ended with PSG victory - 5:0.