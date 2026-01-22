Ilham Aliyev WUF13 World Economic Forum - 2026 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process
    German embassy congratulates Qarabag FK on victory over Eintracht

    Football
    • 22 January, 2026
    • 12:25
    German embassy congratulates Qarabag FK on victory over Eintracht

    The German Embassy in Azerbaijan congratulated Qarabag FK football club on its 3:2 victory over Germany's Eintracht Frankfurt in the 7th round of the UEFA Champions League (UCL) league phase on January 21, Report informs.

    "We sincerely congratulate Qarabag FK on their 3–2 victory over Eintracht Frankfurt! Ambassador Ralf Horlemann and a group of staff from the German Embassy in Baku were at the stadium yesterday. It was an exciting match and a wonderful football evening in the unique atmosphere of the Tofig Bahramov Republican Stadium," the embassy wrote on social media.

    Almaniya səfirliyi "Qarabağ"ı qələbə münasibətilə təbrik edib
    Посольство Германии поздравило "Карабах" с победой

