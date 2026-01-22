German embassy congratulates Qarabag FK on victory over Eintracht

The German Embassy in Azerbaijan congratulated Qarabag FK football club on its 3:2 victory over Germany's Eintracht Frankfurt in the 7th round of the UEFA Champions League (UCL) league phase on January 21, Report informs.

"We sincerely congratulate Qarabag FK on their 3–2 victory over Eintracht Frankfurt! Ambassador Ralf Horlemann and a group of staff from the German Embassy in Baku were at the stadium yesterday. It was an exciting match and a wonderful football evening in the unique atmosphere of the Tofig Bahramov Republican Stadium," the embassy wrote on social media.