German embassy congratulates Qarabag FK on victory over Eintracht
Football
- 22 January, 2026
- 12:25
The German Embassy in Azerbaijan congratulated Qarabag FK football club on its 3:2 victory over Germany's Eintracht Frankfurt in the 7th round of the UEFA Champions League (UCL) league phase on January 21, Report informs.
"We sincerely congratulate Qarabag FK on their 3–2 victory over Eintracht Frankfurt! Ambassador Ralf Horlemann and a group of staff from the German Embassy in Baku were at the stadium yesterday. It was an exciting match and a wonderful football evening in the unique atmosphere of the Tofig Bahramov Republican Stadium," the embassy wrote on social media.
Latest News
14:00
Photo
Azerbaijan, NATO discuss cooperation opportunities in cybersecurityForeign policy
13:57
Azerbaijan tops Georgia's electricity import sources in 2025Energy
13:46
Georgia exports $213M worth of cars to Azerbaijan in 2025Infrastructure
13:37
250-kg unexploded bomb found in GermanyOther countries
13:26
Georgia imports over $236M worth of natural gas from Azerbaijan in 2025Energy
13:14
Merz: NATO to continue to defend Northern Europe from Russian threatsOther countries
13:07
Photo
Azerbaijan represented at II International Black Sea Forum Rize AyderBusiness
12:46
State schools closed in Iran's Tabriz amid security measuresRegion
12:42