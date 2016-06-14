Baku. 14 June. REPORT.AZ/ 'Gabala' FC put two players on transfer.

Report was told in the club, they are an Estonian player Sergei Zenjov and Ukrainian Alexei Antonov.

Performing of both players in the last season did not satisfy the head coach Roman Grigorchuk and the club leadership. They are encouraged to find a new team or to train in the replacement team. Currently, the core team is trained in Baku, the legionnaires are satisfied with individual training in Gabala.

Gabala FC signed a contract with Sergei Zenjov Sergei and Alexei Antonov for 1 year.