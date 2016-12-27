Gabala FC player: Manager Robert Prosinećki number one star in Azerbaijan

Baku. 27 December. REPORT.AZ/ “I think it is a good opportunity for all of us. We are invited to national team and we have to prove ourselves. These are all players who deserve to be here. There is nothing to fear”.

Report informs, “Gabala” FC player Filip Ozobić told speaking about his involvement with Croatian national team.

The 25-year-old player who was invited to national team after his performance in Azerbaijani League and Europa League with red and blacks also talked about head coach of Azerbaijan national squad: “I think Prosinećki is a number one star of Azerbaijan. I even heard that the country’s president congratulated him upon his success. I think this an evidence of Prosinećki’s status there”.

F.Ozobić also told about Baku. He said that Azerbaijani capital is a magnificent city: “Baku is really super city. It's like a new Dubai. They invest in football. Maybe there are not enough fans in stadiums right now, but I think this will improve in course of time”.