France Football discloses date of presenting Ballon d'Or 2017

Baku.10 November. REPORT.AZ/ The France Football publication has announced the date of Ballon d'Or 2017 awarding ceremony.

Report informs referring to the France Football website, ceremony will take place on December 7 at 22:45 Baku time.

The prize will be presented by former footballer of French national team David Ginola and filmmaker Jérôme Revon.

Last season Ballon d'Or was awarded to Real Madrid player Cristiano Ronaldo. According to FIFA version, Portuguese forward has been selected the best striker of 2017.

There are 30 nominees for the Ballon d'Or 2017: Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid, Portugal), Eden Hazard (Chelsea, Belgium), Leonardo Bonucci (AC Milan, Italy), Isco, (Real Madrid, Spain), Kylian Mbappe (PSG, France), Lionel Messi (Barcelona, Argentina), Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Borussia Dortmund, Gabon), Edinson Cavani (PSG, Uruguay), Mats Hummels (Bayern Munich, Germany), Karim Benzema (Real Madrid, France), Antoine Griezmann (Atletico Madrid, France), Toni Kroos (Real Madrid, Germany), Gianluigi Buffon (Juventus, Italy), Sadio Mane (Liverpool, Senegal), Radamel Falcao (Monaco, Colombia), Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City, Belgium) Robert Lewandowski (Bayern Munich, Poland), David de Gea (Manchester United, Spain) , Harry Kane (Tottenham, England), Edin Dzeko (Roma, Bosnia-Herzegovina), Luis Suarez (Barcelona, Uruguay) , Sergio Ramos (Real Madrid, Spain), Jan Oblak (Atletico Madrid, Slovenia), Philippe Coutinho (Liverpool, Brazil), Dries Mertens (Napoli, Belgium), Neymar (PSG, Brazil), Luka Modric (Real Madrid, Croatia) , Paulo Dybala (Juventus, Argentina), Marcelo (Real Madrid , Brazil), N'Golo Kante (Chelsea, France).