Former Qarabag footballer agrees with Slovak club

Baku. 5 January. REPORT.AZ/ Former footballer of Azerbaijan's Qarabag Reynaldo da Silva will continue his career at "Spartak" club of Slovakia.

Report informs, the official website of the Trnava representative said.

Manager Nestor El Maestro has praised the 29-year-old striker. He said the Brazilian was a good player with certain qualities for the league.

"It did not play in any match in last 6 months. Although this is a problem, we have a similar experience. Yasin Pehlivan did not play for the whole year. Everything will be fine”, he stated.

Notably, Reynaldo played for Qarabag FC in 2013-2016. He had no club after leaving the Adanaspor in summer break.