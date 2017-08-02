Former Milan player nominated for presidency in Liberia

Baku. 2 August. REPORT.AZ/ Liberian former footballer, Golden Ball winner, George Weah nominated for presidency in the country.

Report informs citing Bloomberg, 51-year-old veteran decided to run for the presidential post for the second time in Liberia.

In 2005 elections, he lost to the first woman president in Africa, Ellen Johnson Sirleaf.

Notably, during his career, George Weah played for Milan, Monaco, PSG, Marseille, Chelsea and Manchester City. He was awarded Golden Ball in 1995.