Former Gabala player leaves Armenian club at his own wish

Baku. 27 September. REPORT.AZ/ Marat Izmailov, former footballer of Gabala, has left Russia's Ararat team.

Report informs, contract between the parties terminated by mutual agreement.

35-year-old midfielder said he had made such a decision for personal reasons: "This is a very difficult decision for me, but for personal reasons I had to leave the team”.

Notably, Marat Izmailov wore uniform of "Gabala" in the second half of 2013-2014 season.

In summer, Izmaylov has scored 2 goals in four games.