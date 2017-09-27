 Top
    Close photo mode

    Former Gabala player leaves Armenian club at his own wish

    Contract between the parties terminated by mutual agreement

    Baku. 27 September. REPORT.AZ/ Marat Izmailov, former footballer of Gabala, has left Russia's Ararat team.

    Report informs, contract between the parties terminated by mutual agreement.

    35-year-old midfielder said he had made such a decision for personal reasons: "This is a very difficult decision for me, but for personal reasons I had to leave the team”.

    Notably, Marat Izmailov wore uniform of "Gabala" in the second half of 2013-2014 season.

    In summer, Izmaylov has scored 2 goals in four games.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi