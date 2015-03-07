Five football team players shot by gunmen

Baku.7 March.REPORT.AZ/ Five Kano Pillars players were wounded by gunmen during an attempted robbery on Thursday. Report informs citing foreign media, the footballers are being treated in hospital following the shock attack, which occurred as the team made their way to Owerri for their first game of the season.

The incident occurred in Abaji as the defending Premier League champions travelled to Owerri for their season-opening clash with Heartland at the weekend.

Tweeting after the shootings, the club said: "Five players were injured from gunshots - Gambo, Ogbonaya, Eneji Otekpa, Murtala Adamu, and Moses Ekpai.

"The gunmen also snatched handsets and other valuables from the players".