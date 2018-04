Baku. 30 June. REPORT.AZ/ FC Bayern München have signed a contract with South Korean player for the first time.

Report informs citing the club's official website, this is South Korean Wooyeong Jeong from Incheon United.

The 17-year old forward signed a contract to June 30, 2022. He will join the U19 squad at FC Bayern on January 1, 2018.