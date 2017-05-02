 Top
    Close photo mode

    First semi-final match will be played in Champions League

    Real Madrid will play against Atletico in Spanish capital

    Baku. 2 May. REPORT.AZ/ Today, first semi-final match will be played in the Champions League.

    Report informs, Real Madrid will play against Atletico in Spanish capital.

    The match in the Santiago Bernabeu stadium, will be managed by English referee Martin Atkinson.

    Champions League

    Semi-final, first match

    22:45. Real Madrid (Spain) - Atletico (Spain)

    Referee: Martin Atkinson (England)

    Santiago Bernabeu stadium

    Notably, French FC Monaco and Italian FC Juventus will play next semi-final match on May 3. 

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi