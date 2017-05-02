First semi-final match will be played in Champions League

Baku. 2 May. REPORT.AZ/ Today, first semi-final match will be played in the Champions League.
Report informs, Real Madrid will play against Atletico in Spanish capital.
The match in the Santiago Bernabeu stadium, will be managed by English referee Martin Atkinson.
Champions League
Semi-final, first match
22:45. Real Madrid (Spain) - Atletico (Spain)
Referee: Martin Atkinson (England)
Santiago Bernabeu stadium
Notably, French FC Monaco and Italian FC Juventus will play next semi-final match on May 3.
