First semi-final match will be played in Champions League

Baku. 2 May. REPORT.AZ/ Today, first semi-final match will be played in the Champions League.

Report informs, Real Madrid will play against Atletico in Spanish capital.

The match in the Santiago Bernabeu stadium, will be managed by English referee Martin Atkinson.

Champions League

Semi-final, first match

22:45. Real Madrid (Spain) - Atletico (Spain)

Referee: Martin Atkinson (England)

Santiago Bernabeu stadium

Notably, French FC Monaco and Italian FC Juventus will play next semi-final match on May 3.