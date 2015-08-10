 Top
    Close photo mode

    First round of the Premier League of Azerbaijan to be completed today

    The central meeting of the tour will be held in Gabala

    Baku. 10 August. REPORT.AZ/ The first round of the Premier League of Azerbaijani football season 2015/2016 will be completed today. Report informs, two games will take place on last day of the tour.

    Again, get a start in the Premier League after a year's break, "Ravan" will meet with a team of "Sumgait".The match will start at 21:00 at the stadium Bayıl Arena.

    The central meeting of the tour will be held in Gabala, where the eponymous team will meet with "Karabakh" team.

    The meeting of the "red-black" with representatives of Agdam will begin at 21:00.

    Premier League of Azerbaijan, I tour

    August 10

    21:00. "Ravan" - "Sumgait"

    Referees: Ingilab Mammadov, Azer Asgarov, Dzhoshgun Hasanov, Ravan Gamzazade

    AFFA representative: Ramiz Mustafayev

    Referee-inspector: Rovshan Ahmadov

    "Bayıl Arena"

    21:00. "Gabala" - "Karabakh"

    Referees: Aliyar Agayev, Zeynal Zeynalov, Rza Mammadov, Yashar Abbasov

    Additional assistant referees: Omar Pashayev, Elvin Askerov

    AFFA representative: Mammadali Mamedov

    Referee-inspector: Shahin Jafarov

    Gabala City Stadium

    August 9 (Sunday)

    "Neftchi" - "Kapaz" - 0: 0

    "Zira" - AZAL - 1: 0

    Goal: Victor Igbekoi 6

    "Khazar-Lankaran" - "Inter" - 2: 0

    Goals: Elnur Jafarov, 7. Rahid Amirkuliev 31

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi