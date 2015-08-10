First round of the Premier League of Azerbaijan to be completed today

Baku. 10 August. REPORT.AZ/ The first round of the Premier League of Azerbaijani football season 2015/2016 will be completed today. Report informs, two games will take place on last day of the tour.
Again, get a start in the Premier League after a year's break, "Ravan" will meet with a team of "Sumgait".The match will start at 21:00 at the stadium Bayıl Arena.
The central meeting of the tour will be held in Gabala, where the eponymous team will meet with "Karabakh" team.
The meeting of the "red-black" with representatives of Agdam will begin at 21:00.
Premier League of Azerbaijan, I tour
August 10
21:00. "Ravan" - "Sumgait"
Referees: Ingilab Mammadov, Azer Asgarov, Dzhoshgun Hasanov, Ravan Gamzazade
AFFA representative: Ramiz Mustafayev
Referee-inspector: Rovshan Ahmadov
"Bayıl Arena"
21:00. "Gabala" - "Karabakh"
Referees: Aliyar Agayev, Zeynal Zeynalov, Rza Mammadov, Yashar Abbasov
Additional assistant referees: Omar Pashayev, Elvin Askerov
AFFA representative: Mammadali Mamedov
Referee-inspector: Shahin Jafarov
Gabala City Stadium
August 9 (Sunday)
"Neftchi" - "Kapaz" - 0: 0
"Zira" - AZAL - 1: 0
Goal: Victor Igbekoi 6
"Khazar-Lankaran" - "Inter" - 2: 0
Goals: Elnur Jafarov, 7. Rahid Amirkuliev 31
Rövşən ƏhlimanoğluNews Author
Share in Facebook