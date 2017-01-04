First rival of Qarabag FC at Antalya training camp changes

Baku. 4 January. REPORT.AZ/ Leader of the Azerbaijan Premier League, Qarabag FC will start winter training camp in Antalya, Turkey on January 5.

Report informs citing the club's website, first match will be held on January 15.

Thus, the first rival will be Albanian most successful club Skënderbeu, not Turkmen FC Ashgabat. Qarabag decided to play with another team as Ashgabat club's visit to Turkey remains undecided.

Notably, the Azerbaijan club will meet with Romanian FC Steaua on January 18 and Kazakh FC Atyrau and Polish FC Termalica on January 22.