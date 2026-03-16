Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Global Baku Forum
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Global Baku Forum

    SOCAR successfully defends claims brought by Palmali Group

    Energy
    • 16 March, 2026
    • 13:30
    SOCAR successfully defends claims brought by Palmali Group

    SOCAR has prevailed in arbitration proceedings initiated by entities within the Palmali Group concerning ten vessels that Palmali sold to SOCAR in early 2017, Report informs, citing Türkiye's Ekonomim.

    It should be noted that the Palmali Group, managed by Mubariz Mansimov, a citizen of Azerbaijan and Türkiye, initiated arbitration proceedings in June 2023 after submitting its claims. The proceedings concluded in November 2025 with a three-week hearing held in London, United Kingdom.

    During the hearings, Mubariz Mansimov and other witnesses representing the Palmali side provided testimony in person. The Palmali side was represented by several UK and US law firms, as well as a team of English barristers led by a lawyer holding the title of King's Counsel.

    In February 2026, a three-member arbitral tribunal ruled that Palmali's claims lacked both legal and factual basis and dismissed them in full on multiple grounds. Under the arbitration rules of the London Maritime Arbitrators Association and English law, which the parties agreed would govern the dispute, the award is final, binding, and not subject to appeal.

    State Oil Company of the Republic of Azerbaijan (SOCAR)
    SOCAR "Palmali" Qrupunun qaldırdığı iddialarla bağlı arbitraj prosesində qalib gəlib

    Latest News

    13:49

    142 people taken to hospital over past 24 hours in Israel due to war, health ministry says

    Other countries
    13:32

    Oil loading operations suspended at UAE's Fujairah port

    Other countries
    13:30

    SOCAR successfully defends claims brought by Palmali Group

    Energy
    13:20

    Srbuhi Galyan: Draft of Armenia's new constitution ready for discussion

    Region
    13:19

    Media: Iran used cluster bombs in attacks - UPDATED

    Other countries
    13:09

    Turkish Foreign Ministry: Ankara doesn't recognize de facto situation in Crimea, supports Ukraine

    Other countries
    13:07

    Martin Ryan sentenced to 10 years in Azerbaijan for espionage

    Incident
    13:04

    Azerbaijan allocates 9M manats for restoration of Momine Khatun Mausoleum

    Cultural policy
    12:39

    Kallas urges EU countries not to be distracted from Ukraine by Middle East

    Other countries
    All News Feed