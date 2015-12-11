First matches of Azerbaijan Premier League XVI tour to be held today

Baku. 11 December. REPORT.AZ/ XVI tour of Azerbaijan Football Premier League will start today.

Report informs, two matches will be held on first day of tour.

Firstly, Kapaz of Ganja will receive Ravan. Meeting will be held at Ganja city stadium. Draw was not recorded in previous match of teams, meeting for 10th time. 6 of 9 matches won by Kapaz, 3 by Ravan.

Inter will play with Sumgait at same arena.

Azerbaijan Premier League, XVI tour

11 December

14:00. Kapaz - Ravan

Ganja city stadium

16:30. Inter - Sumgait

Baku. Inter Arena

Other matches will be held on December 13.