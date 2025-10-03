FIFA president congratulates Azerbaijan

FIFA President Gianni Infantino has announced on his Instagram page that Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan will co-host the final stage of the 2027 FIFA U-20 World Cup, Report informs.

"Today's FIFA Council meeting in Zürich marked another step forward for global football.

The FIFA Council appointed Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan as FIFA U-20 World Cup hosts in 2027 and confirmed London as host for the final phase of the inaugural FIFA Women's Champions Cup in 2026.

The meeting provided us with the opportunity to reiterate the role of football as a vehicle of peace and unity, to address ongoing issues regarding professional football stakeholder relations where they negatively affect the pyramid structure of the global game, and to confirm the appointment of the newly created Standing Committees for the next four years," he wrote.

"I am thrilled to announce that the FIFA Council has selected Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan to host the FIFA Under-20 World Cup 2027, a historic tournament that will unite Europe and Asia while showcasing our sport's brightest young talent.

Congratulations to both countries and I look forward to a great 25th edition of this tournament in 2027 - and the first to be co-hosted by two FIFA Member Associations."