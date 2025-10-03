Ilham Aliyev 3rd CIS Games BCAW2025 Climate week European Political Community Summit
    Ilham Aliyev 3rd CIS Games BCAW2025 Climate week European Political Community Summit

    FIFA president congratulates Azerbaijan

    Football
    • 03 October, 2025
    • 08:42
    FIFA president congratulates Azerbaijan

    FIFA President Gianni Infantino has announced on his Instagram page that Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan will co-host the final stage of the 2027 FIFA U-20 World Cup, Report informs.

    "Today's FIFA Council meeting in Zürich marked another step forward for global football.

    The FIFA Council appointed Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan as FIFA U-20 World Cup hosts in 2027 and confirmed London as host for the final phase of the inaugural FIFA Women's Champions Cup in 2026.

    The meeting provided us with the opportunity to reiterate the role of football as a vehicle of peace and unity, to address ongoing issues regarding professional football stakeholder relations where they negatively affect the pyramid structure of the global game, and to confirm the appointment of the newly created Standing Committees for the next four years," he wrote.

    "I am thrilled to announce that the FIFA Council has selected Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan to host the FIFA Under-20 World Cup 2027, a historic tournament that will unite Europe and Asia while showcasing our sport's brightest young talent.

    Congratulations to both countries and I look forward to a great 25th edition of this tournament in 2027 - and the first to be co-hosted by two FIFA Member Associations."

    FIFA Azerbaijan Uzbekistan Gianni Infantino
    Video
    FIFA prezidenti Azərbaycanı təbrik edib
    app.type.
    Президент ФИФА поздравил Азербайджан

    Latest News

    10:03

    IDF airstrikes hit Hezbollah terror site in area of Beaufort in south Lebanon

    Other countries
    09:56

    Azeri Light crude oil price drops to $68.51 per barrel

    Energy
    09:43

    CBA currency exchange rates (03.10.2025)

    Finance
    09:30

    Trump admin tells Congress: US in 'armed conflict' with drug cartels

    Other countries
    09:18

    Azerbaijan, South Korea to expand co-op in creative industries

    Cultural policy
    09:15

    Munich Airport closes briefly after drone sightings

    Other countries
    09:04

    Magnitude 5.3 quake hits near Iran's Zavareh

    Region
    08:55

    7th Baku International Architecture Competition wraps up

    Cultural policy
    08:49
    Photo

    SOCAR Midstream Gas Operations participates in IPLOCA Quality Award ceremony

    Energy
    All News Feed