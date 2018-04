Baku. 11 August. REPORT.AZ/ Fenerbahçe FC will sign lease agreement with Giuliano Victor de Paula, player of Russian representative Zenith FC.

Report informs citing the club's official website, negotiations have already begun in this regard.

Twenty-seven-year-old Brazilian midfielder will arrive in Istanbul at 19:30 on Baku time and will undergo medical examination.

Notably, Giuliano has scored 8 goals in 30 games in Zenit’s squad last season.