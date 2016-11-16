Fariz Najafov: Stadiums of our clubs in extremely poor condition

Baku. 16 November. REPORT.AZ/ "Stadiums of our clubs are in extremely poor condition. It is impossible to play at 5 club's stadiums - AZAL, Inter, Sumgayit, Zira and Kapaz - of 8 Premier League teams."

Report informs, FC Gabala Vice-President, Fariz Najafov told reporters after themeeting of AFFA Clubs Committee.

He said that even one Gabala player wasn't injured during 8 matches of the Europa League group stage, however, 2 got injured in match against Inter just after beginning of the championship: "The clubs offered to take such cases into account, and it was unanimously accepted. Probably, the issue will be raised to the AFFA."