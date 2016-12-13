 Top
    Close photo mode

    Famous Ukrainian goalkeeper ends career

    Ukrainian Dynamo (Kiev) goalkeeper Oleksandr Shovkovskiy ended his career

    Baku. 13 December. REPORT.AZ/ Ukrainian "Dynamo" (Kiev) goalkeeper Oleksandr Shovkovskiy ended his career. Report informs, the club's head coach Sergei Rebrov said.

    He said that the decision was made after losing to "Shakhtar" a 3: 4: "Sovkovski said good-bye to team in locker room and was applauded. Oleksandr gave his years to team. He deserves great respect."

    Notably, Oleksandr Shovkovskiy began his career in 1993 in "Dynamo". But on the same year he was leased to CSKA. Sovkovski has been invited to the national team of Ukraine in1994 - 2012.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi