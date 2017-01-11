Ex-manager of Azerbaijani national team shocked by FIFA's decision

Baku. 11 January. REPORT.AZ/ The former head coach of the national team of Azerbaijan Berti Vogts commented on FIFA decision to increase the number of participating teams in World Cup to 48 since 2026.

Report informs, 71-year-old specialist said in his statement to Kicker that he was shocked with the decision. According to him, if FIFA wants to put an end to the World Cup, it must continue in this direction: "This is horrible decision. I do not understand it. This is not my mundial".

Notably, in 1974 Berti Vogts won world title in German national team as player and in 1996 he won title of European champion as head coach. In 2008 - 2014 he led the national team of Azerbaijan.