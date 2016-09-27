England national team coach falls into a corruption trap

Baku. 27 September. REPORT.AZ/ The England Football Association (FA) will launch investigation on the country's national team coach Sam Allardyce.

Report informs, 61-year old expert fell into a corruption trap.

The Telegraph reporters revealed his participation in corruption. Allardyce was unperturbed by the fact that the firm – in reality a fictitious company whose representatives were undercover The Telegraph reporters – was proposing third party ownership of players, in contravention of Football Association and Fifa rules. Allardyce had agreed, in principle, to a £400,000-a-year deal to represent a company he had never heard of. The England manager insisted he would deliver “value for money” in helping to attract investors.

Notably, Sam Allardyce's talk with the 'businessmen' was filmed. TheFA has appealed to The Telegraph to submit the materials.