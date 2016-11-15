Elkhan Mammadov will keep on with his job in AFFA

Baku. 15 November. REPORT.AZ/ Elkhan Mammadov will keep on operating as AFFA general secretary, if he is elected as member of UEFA Executive Committee.

Head of AFFA Information and Public Relations Department Mikayil Narimanoglu told report.

“According to UEFA regulations, member of UEFA Executive Committee has to be engaged in active job in national association. That’s why even if Elkhan Mammadov is elected to UEFA Executive Committee, he will not resign from his job in AFFA”, M. Narimanoglu told.

Notably, decision on nomination of Elkhan Mammadov for UEFA Executive Committee membership has been taken in extraordinary session of AFFA Executive Committee. Elections will take place within UEFA congress to be held on April 5, 2017, in Helsinki, Finland.