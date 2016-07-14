Elkhan Mammadov: 'No need for Ramil Sheydayev to have an Azerbaijan passport'

Baku. 14 July. REPORT.AZ/ 'Ramil Sheydayev has the right to play in Azerbaijani national team as his father was born in Baku'.

Report informs, AFFA Secretary General Elkhan Mammadov said to TASS.

He confirmed that Russian national team player Ramil Seydayev is already Azerbaijani citizen and that he intends to play in our national team: 'As a football federation, we welcome this step. We have sent all the documents to FIFA to adopt relevant decision. According to FIFA regulations, it isn't necessary for the footballer to have passport of Azerbaijan. Because a footballer is entitled to change the national association, if himself, father and mother, grandfather and grandmother were born in the country, where the footballer wants to play. As known, Ramil's father was born in Baku'.

The Secretary General also said that they have received relevant documents from Russian Football Union regarding Sheydayev's playing for Russian national team.

Notably, Turkish Trabzonspor has signed a contract with Ramil Seydayev, a footballer of Azerbaijani origin. The transferring a striker from the Russian national team at the U-21 was free.