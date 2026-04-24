Elchin Mammadov attends UEFA committee meeting
Football
- 24 April, 2026
- 13:58
Deputy Secretary General of the Association of Football Federations of Azerbaijan (AFFA), Elchin Mammadov, has participated in the UEFA Club Licensing Committee meeting as a member of the committee at UEFA's headquarters in Nyon, Report informs, citing AFFA.
The meeting focused on proposed changes to UEFA's Club Licensing and Financial Sustainability regulations, as well as one of modern football's pressing issues – multi‑club ownership.
During his visit, Mammadov also held business meetings with heads of various UEFA departments to discuss future cooperation prospects.
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