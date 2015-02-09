Egypt suspends football league after deadly clashes

Baku. 9 February. REPORT.AZ/ People were crushed after police fired tear gas at supporters of Zamalek who were trying to force their way in for a match against city rivals ENPPI, Report informs citing foreign mass media.

The fans blamed the authorities for opening only a single gate.

An arrest warrant has been issued for the leaders of the Zamalek supporters group, the White Knights.

The last time the league was suspended was in 2012 after 74 fans died in rioting at a game in Port Said.

At least 20 people were also injured in Cairo on Sunday at the Air Defense Stadium, witnesses say.

Despite the violence, the match went ahead.