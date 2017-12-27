Chelsea manager raises a glass to toast at press conference - VIDEO

Baku. 27 December. REPORT.AZ/ The head coach of Chelsea football club Antonio Conte after beating Brighton with 2:0 in the game Week 20 of English Premier League, told the yesterday's press conference.

Report informs, Italian coach toasted and wished Merry Christmas to journalists.

He said: “Merry Christmas! It was yesterday, of course. I wish you and your families Merry Christmas! New Year? No, we have yet to play with Stoke City. If we win I will raise a glass for you again,” said coach and drank his champagne.

Notably, Chelsea played in the Champions League in the same group with Qarabag and qualified for round of 16 as holder of the second place. In the next stage rival of the company will be Barcelona.