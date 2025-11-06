Chelsea head coach: 'Match against Qarabag was tough'

The match against Qarabag was a tough one, Chelsea head coach Enzo Maresca said at a press conference, Report informs.

He shared his impressions after the match on Matchday 4 of the UEFA Champions League: "We had several injured players. We tried to organize the game correctly on the pitch. We started the match well and even scored a goal. Unfortunately, we then conceded two goals. We made some adjustments in the second half. The team plays every three days – it was a tough night for us."

The Qarabag-Chelsea match ended in a 2-2 draw.