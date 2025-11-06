Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package
    Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package

    Chelsea head coach: 'Match against Qarabag was tough'

    Football
    • 06 November, 2025
    • 08:40
    Chelsea head coach: 'Match against Qarabag was tough'

    The match against Qarabag was a tough one, Chelsea head coach Enzo Maresca said at a press conference, Report informs.

    He shared his impressions after the match on Matchday 4 of the UEFA Champions League: "We had several injured players. We tried to organize the game correctly on the pitch. We started the match well and even scored a goal. Unfortunately, we then conceded two goals. We made some adjustments in the second half. The team plays every three days – it was a tough night for us."

    The Qarabag-Chelsea match ended in a 2-2 draw.

    Qarabag FK Chelsea UEFA Champions League Enzo Maresca draw
    "Çelsi"nin baş məşqçisi: "Bizim üçün ağır gecə idi"
    Главный тренер "Челси": Матч против "Карабаха" был непростым

    Latest News

    08:51

    Gurban Gurbanov: 'Our footballer Kady Borges' injury can be serious'

    Football
    08:47

    Gurban Gurbanov: Draw with Chelsea - decent result for Qarabag FK

    Football
    08:40

    Chelsea head coach: 'Match against Qarabag was tough'

    Football
    08:30

    AFFA president congratulates Qarabag on their successful performance against Chelsea

    Football
    08:24

    Baku Book Center hosts "Joy of Victory" literary-musical evening

    Cultural policy
    08:16
    Photo
    Video

    Champions League: FK Qarabag hold Chelsea in dramatic Baku draw

    Football
    08:08

    Trump acknowledges government shutdown caused significant damage to Republicans

    Other countries
    20:57
    Photo

    ADA University hosts Baku Archifest 2025 architectural festival

    Infrastructure
    20:54

    Qarabag and Chelsea unveil starting lineups for Champions League clash

    Football
    All News Feed