Chelsea head coach: 'Match against Qarabag was tough'
Football
- 06 November, 2025
- 08:40
The match against Qarabag was a tough one, Chelsea head coach Enzo Maresca said at a press conference, Report informs.
He shared his impressions after the match on Matchday 4 of the UEFA Champions League: "We had several injured players. We tried to organize the game correctly on the pitch. We started the match well and even scored a goal. Unfortunately, we then conceded two goals. We made some adjustments in the second half. The team plays every three days – it was a tough night for us."
The Qarabag-Chelsea match ended in a 2-2 draw.
Latest News
08:51
Gurban Gurbanov: 'Our footballer Kady Borges' injury can be serious'Football
08:47
Gurban Gurbanov: Draw with Chelsea - decent result for Qarabag FKFootball
08:40
Chelsea head coach: 'Match against Qarabag was tough'Football
08:30
AFFA president congratulates Qarabag on their successful performance against ChelseaFootball
08:24
Baku Book Center hosts "Joy of Victory" literary-musical eveningCultural policy
08:16
Photo
Video
Champions League: FK Qarabag hold Chelsea in dramatic Baku drawFootball
08:08
Trump acknowledges government shutdown caused significant damage to RepublicansOther countries
20:57
Photo
ADA University hosts Baku Archifest 2025 architectural festivalInfrastructure
20:54