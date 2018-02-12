Baku. 12 February. REPORT.AZ/ A member of the AFFA Coach Committee, former head coach of "Baku" and "Neftchi" Boyukaga Hajiyev will be released today from the Central Clinical Hospital where he was treated. The Head of the Cardiology Department of the Central Clinical Hospital, Firdovsi Ibrahimov told Report.

According to him, B. Hajiyev now feels well. "Boyukaga was taken to our hospital with a very severe diagnosis. We put two stents in his heart and managed to stabilize the situation. Now he can move and hardly speak. The thing is, he has another disease from the past, he must continue his treatment. For this purpose, he will be treated at his home”.

Notably, Boyukaga Hajiyev was taken to Central Clinical Hospital with heart attack diagnosed with cardiogenic shock on February 7.