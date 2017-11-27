 Top
    Best goal of Champions League fifth round determined - VIDEO

    33% of the people voted for Antoine Griezmann’s goal

    Baku. 27 November. REPORT.AZ/ The best goal of the fifth round of the Champions League was determined.

    Report informs citing the UEFA official website, a goal scored by Atletico striker Antoine Griezmann in the match of the 5th round of the group stage of the Champions League with Roma (2-0), recognized as the best goal. 33% of people voted for him.

    The second place was taken by Real Madrid midfielder Luka Modric - 21%, and the Napoli player Lorenzo Insigne closed 17%.

    Notably, Atletico, Roma and the champion of England Chelsea are in the same group with Azerbaijan's Qarabag FC.

