Beşiktaş transfers new forward in Cenk Tosun’s place

Baku. 8 January. REPORT.AZ/ Turkish club Beşiktaş received new forward in place of Cenk Tosun whom the club sold to English club Everton

Report informs referring to the Fanatik, the Black Eagles agreed with Canadian Cyle Larin.

22-year-old forward plays for Orlando City that takes part in MLS and player signed 3+1-year contract with the club.

Larin will head to Istanbul to sign the contract. He will join camp training of his new team in Antalya on January 10.

Jamaican origin Cyle Larin scored 12 goals in 28 games last season and assisted three times. In Canadian national team he scored five goals in 21 games.