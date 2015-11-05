Besiktas fan stabbed fan of Lokomotiv club

Baku. 5 November. REPORT.AZ/ A Russian football fan who was visiting Istanbul to watch a match between Lokomotiv Moscow and Besiktas, was stabbed on Wednesday evening.

Report informs referring to the foreign media, the incident took place on Mete Street near Takism Gezi Park at 21.00 local time. Passersby who witnessed the stabbing alerted authorities and called for an ambulance who took the Russian citizen to hospital.

The man was released from hospital with minor injuries. Police are currently investigating the incident.