    Berti Vogts: Azerbaijan's 5-6 footballers can play in Bundesliga or English Premier League - INTERVIEW

    'When players miss ball they begin to doubt themselves and make mistakes'

    Baku. 25 March. REPORT.AZ/ Former head coach of the Azerbaijani national team Berti Vogts who is on visit to Baku answered questions of Bild newspaper. 

    Report informs, 71-year-old specialist spoke about the match against Germany.

    - Can Azerbaijani national team pose a serious threat to the world champions?

    - It looks like the championship match. Each team can make an impression. If Germany want to win it should force Azerbaijani football players to make mistakes.

    - Why Azerbaijani national team is so dangerous?

    - As long as there is a draw Azerbaijani players are incredibly sure of themselves. It's so hard to imagine. I can make a rough comparison.

    - Please…

    - If I was an Azerbaijan, I would say that today I can play in the Bundesliga.

    - Where this believe comes from?

    - This is the mentality of the country! However, when players miss ball they begin to doubt themselves and make mistakes.

    - How many Azerbaijani players are there at international level?

    - 6 footballers can play in Bundesliga or English Premier League

    - Why don’t they move to such clubs?

    - The fact that their conditions are too high is a big problem. They earn a lot of money. Or maybe translators do not interprete "You must go abroad" correctly (laughing – ed ).

    - Why did you stop activity in Azerbaijani team?

    - Because of such issues. We showed excellent game against Italy. At that time, AFFA wanted to pay a large amount of premium to players. For defeat! I told them not to do that. Stop awarding. I was angry.

    - You have built a lot of things in Azerbaijan…

    - That is true. But it was my job. Now I am sure that in Azerbaijan championship each starting squad must have at least 4 local players and U-21 players. We had problems with club coaches for this issue.

