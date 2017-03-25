Berti Vogts: Azerbaijan's 5-6 footballers can play in Bundesliga or English Premier League - INTERVIEW

Baku. 25 March. REPORT.AZ/ Former head coach of the Azerbaijani national team Berti Vogts who is on visit to Baku answered questions of Bild newspaper.

Report informs, 71-year-old specialist spoke about the match against Germany.

- Can Azerbaijani national team pose a serious threat to the world champions?

- It looks like the championship match. Each team can make an impression. If Germany want to win it should force Azerbaijani football players to make mistakes.

- Why Azerbaijani national team is so dangerous?

- As long as there is a draw Azerbaijani players are incredibly sure of themselves. It's so hard to imagine. I can make a rough comparison.

- Please…

- If I was an Azerbaijan, I would say that today I can play in the Bundesliga.

- Where this believe comes from?

- This is the mentality of the country! However, when players miss ball they begin to doubt themselves and make mistakes.

- How many Azerbaijani players are there at international level?

- 6 footballers can play in Bundesliga or English Premier League

- Why don’t they move to such clubs?

- The fact that their conditions are too high is a big problem. They earn a lot of money. Or maybe translators do not interprete "You must go abroad" correctly (laughing – ed ).

- Why did you stop activity in Azerbaijani team?

- Because of such issues. We showed excellent game against Italy. At that time, AFFA wanted to pay a large amount of premium to players. For defeat! I told them not to do that. Stop awarding. I was angry.

- You have built a lot of things in Azerbaijan…

- That is true. But it was my job. Now I am sure that in Azerbaijan championship each starting squad must have at least 4 local players and U-21 players. We had problems with club coaches for this issue.